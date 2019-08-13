Reviewing Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s results

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 24.62 N/A -1.79 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.85 N/A -4.59 0.00

Demonstrates Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Liquidity

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 5.1% respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 79.39%. Comparatively, 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has stronger performance than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.