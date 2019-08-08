Reviewing Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s results

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 24.43 N/A -1.79 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 4.11% respectively. About 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend while Benitec Biopharma Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited on 4 of the 5 factors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.