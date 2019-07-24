Reviewing Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB)’s results

Both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 29.29 N/A -1.80 0.00 AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4% AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.7% and 6.45%. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 79.39%. Competitively, AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has 1.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23% AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation -16.34% 9.17% 27.16% 7.43% -70.83% 54.1%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. was less bullish than AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation.

Summary

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation beats Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. It is also developing targeted and personalized bacteriophage therapies for patients with serious or life-threatening antibiotic-resistant infections. The company has reported results from two Phase I clinical trials of AB-SA01 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus in chronic rhinosinusitis patients, as well as evaluating the safety of AB-SA01 when administered topically to the intact skin of healthy adults. Its pipeline also includes AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections in cystic fibrosis and chronic rhinosinusitis patients. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has a research collaboration agreement with Royal Brompton Hospital; a license agreement with University of Leicester to develop a phage therapy that targets and kills various clinically relevant toxin types of C. difficile; a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research to develop and commercialize bacteriophage therapeutics to treat S. aureus, E. coli, and P. aeruginosa infections; and a clinical trial agreement with the University of Adelaide. The company was formerly known as Targeted Genetics Corporation and changed its name to AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation in February 2011. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.