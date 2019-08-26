Reviewing Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s results

Both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 515.69 N/A -1.79 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 112.81 N/A -5.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, Albireo Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Albireo Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 165.30% and its average price target is $62.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 79.39% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has stronger performance than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Albireo Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.