Reviewing Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s results

Both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 28.20 N/A -1.79 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 1,041.34%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 28.3%. Insiders owned roughly 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 69.27% stronger performance while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has -40.44% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.