Reviewing Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s results

Both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 514.04 N/A -1.79 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 7.39 N/A -1.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, Aduro BioTech Inc. has 9.1 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aduro BioTech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aduro BioTech Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 418.52%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares and 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares. 79.39% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend while Aduro BioTech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aduro BioTech Inc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.