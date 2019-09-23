Reviewing Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 591.57 N/A -1.79 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 11.63 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Liquidity

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, 22nd Century Group Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and 22nd Century Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 35%. 79.39% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 69.27% stronger performance while 22nd Century Group Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats 22nd Century Group Inc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.