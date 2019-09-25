Reviewing Sohu.com Limited (SOHU)’s and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s results

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com Limited 14 0.22 N/A -6.81 0.00 Facebook Inc. 184 8.26 N/A 5.90 32.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sohu.com Limited and Facebook Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com Limited 0.00% -21.4% -3.8% Facebook Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 16.4%

Volatility and Risk

Sohu.com Limited has a beta of 1.49 and its 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Facebook Inc.’s 0.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1 beta.

Liquidity

Sohu.com Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Facebook Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4.5 Quick Ratio. Facebook Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sohu.com Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Sohu.com Limited and Facebook Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Facebook Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Facebook Inc. is $222.14, which is potential 22.54% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.6% of Sohu.com Limited shares and 76% of Facebook Inc. shares. Sohu.com Limited’s share owned by insiders are 24.33%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.43% of Facebook Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sohu.com Limited -7.65% -15.11% -39.41% -39.35% -53.91% -30.02% Facebook Inc. -5.1% 0.64% 0.62% 29.13% 13.54% 48.17%

For the past year Sohu.com Limited had bearish trend while Facebook Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Facebook Inc. beats Sohu.com Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; m.sohu.com mobile portal and Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application; tv.sohu.com, which offers online video service; and focus.cn that provides online real estate information. The company also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s search and search-related business provides Sogou Input Method software to input Chinese characters on PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Web Directory, a Web directory navigation site for PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Search, a proprietary search engine; and Sogou Browser for PCs and mobile devices, as well as offers pay-for-click services and online marketing services for advertisers. In addition, its online game business offers PC games, mobile games, and Web games for game players. Further, the companyÂ’s platform channel business owns and operates various Web properties and software applications, including 17173.com, a game information portal; RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services; and the Dolphin Browser, a gateway to a host of user activities on mobile devices. Additionally, it provides Internet value-added services; and cinema advertising services. The company was formerly known as Internet Technologies China Incorporated and changed its name to Sohu.com Inc. in September 1999. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its solutions include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a mobile application that enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with people and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp Messenger, a mobile messaging application. The company also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allow people to enter an immersive and interactive environment to play games, consume content, and connect with others. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.23 billion daily active users. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.