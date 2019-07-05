Reviewing Sohu.com Limited (SOHU)’s and ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (:)’s results

Since Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) and ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (:) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com Limited 18 0.29 N/A -6.81 0.00 ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com Limited 0.00% -21.4% -3.8% ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 78.1% -16.1%

Volatility & Risk

Sohu.com Limited’s 1.28 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sohu.com Limited is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Sohu.com Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sohu.com Limited and ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.8% and 23.3%. Insiders owned 24.33% of Sohu.com Limited shares. Competitively, ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. has 73.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sohu.com Limited 0.93% 18.69% -12.45% -1.34% -50.3% 5.74% ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. -2.62% -16% 0.92% -8.26% -14.61% -1.53%

For the past year Sohu.com Limited has 5.74% stronger performance while ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. has -1.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Sohu.com Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd.

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; m.sohu.com mobile portal and Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application; tv.sohu.com, which offers online video service; and focus.cn that provides online real estate information. The company also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s search and search-related business provides Sogou Input Method software to input Chinese characters on PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Web Directory, a Web directory navigation site for PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Search, a proprietary search engine; and Sogou Browser for PCs and mobile devices, as well as offers pay-for-click services and online marketing services for advertisers. In addition, its online game business offers PC games, mobile games, and Web games for game players. Further, the companyÂ’s platform channel business owns and operates various Web properties and software applications, including 17173.com, a game information portal; RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services; and the Dolphin Browser, a gateway to a host of user activities on mobile devices. Additionally, it provides Internet value-added services; and cinema advertising services. The company was formerly known as Internet Technologies China Incorporated and changed its name to Sohu.com Inc. in September 1999. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content services; file transfer services; rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as on-line booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and on-line surveys. The company also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; ChinaCache cloud services for cloud computing and network storage; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, it offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, netstorage service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. The companyÂ’s value-added services also include CC Index, an analytics platform that provides Internet users real-time data on traffic, bandwidth, and usage habits, as well as other statistics; and file aware download, which provides CDN technology, end-user control ability, a customizable user interface, and insight into download analytics and content usage information. Further, it provides technical consultation and IT system integration services; constructs cloud infrastructure; and leases mechanical equipment, as well as engages in computer hardware, technology development, and electronic equipment businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.