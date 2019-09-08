Reviewing Sohu.com Limited (SOHU)’s and Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Information Providers industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com Limited 15 0.23 N/A -6.81 0.00 Autohome Inc. 92 0.00 N/A 3.70 22.95

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sohu.com Limited and Autohome Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sohu.com Limited and Autohome Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com Limited 0.00% -21.4% -3.8% Autohome Inc. 0.00% 28.7% 20.7%

Risk & Volatility

Sohu.com Limited’s 1.49 beta indicates that its volatility is 49.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Autohome Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.51 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sohu.com Limited and Autohome Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Autohome Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Autohome Inc. has a consensus target price of $102.05, with potential upside of 11.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.6% of Sohu.com Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.5% of Autohome Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 24.33% of Sohu.com Limited’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sohu.com Limited -7.65% -15.11% -39.41% -39.35% -53.91% -30.02% Autohome Inc. -0.56% -0.01% -23.31% 20.31% -15.03% 8.65%

For the past year Sohu.com Limited has -30.02% weaker performance while Autohome Inc. has 8.65% stronger performance.

Summary

Autohome Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Sohu.com Limited.

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; m.sohu.com mobile portal and Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application; tv.sohu.com, which offers online video service; and focus.cn that provides online real estate information. The company also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s search and search-related business provides Sogou Input Method software to input Chinese characters on PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Web Directory, a Web directory navigation site for PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Search, a proprietary search engine; and Sogou Browser for PCs and mobile devices, as well as offers pay-for-click services and online marketing services for advertisers. In addition, its online game business offers PC games, mobile games, and Web games for game players. Further, the companyÂ’s platform channel business owns and operates various Web properties and software applications, including 17173.com, a game information portal; RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services; and the Dolphin Browser, a gateway to a host of user activities on mobile devices. Additionally, it provides Internet value-added services; and cinema advertising services. The company was formerly known as Internet Technologies China Incorporated and changed its name to Sohu.com Inc. in September 1999. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturersÂ’ suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content. Autohome Inc. also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, it operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Telstra Holdings Pty Ltd.