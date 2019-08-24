Reviewing Sogou Inc. (SOGO)’s and Its Peers results

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) is a company in the Internet Information Providers industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Sogou Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Sogou Inc. has 20.85% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sogou Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sogou Inc. 0.00% 8.00% 5.40% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Sogou Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sogou Inc. N/A 5 18.66 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Sogou Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Sogou Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Sogou Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sogou Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.72 2.76

The potential upside of the peers is 69.46%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sogou Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sogou Inc. -4.56% -8.94% -32.19% -39.87% -60.52% -28.19% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Sogou Inc. had bearish trend while Sogou Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Summary

Sogou Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 5 factors Sogou Inc.

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; and Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, China. Sogou Inc. is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.