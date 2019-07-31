Reviewing Sogou Inc. (SOGO)’s and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s results

Both Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sogou Inc. 5 1.33 N/A 0.20 25.64 Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 1 0.74 N/A -0.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sogou Inc. and Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sogou Inc. and Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sogou Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.4% Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -8.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Sogou Inc. and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sogou Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s consensus target price is $2.5, while its potential upside is 110.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sogou Inc. and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 14.2%. About 20.85% of Sogou Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sogou Inc. -5.82% -5.99% -14.8% -9.91% -46.32% -1.33% Dolphin Entertainment Inc. -7.75% -16.56% -12.67% -12.67% -59.06% 70.13%

For the past year Sogou Inc. has -1.33% weaker performance while Dolphin Entertainment Inc. has 70.13% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Sogou Inc. beats Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; and Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, China. Sogou Inc. is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company also develops online kids clubs, as well as operates as a content producer of motion pictures. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent publicity, strategic communications and entertainment, and content marketing services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.