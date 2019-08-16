Reviewing Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Chemicals – Major Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.40% of all Chemicals – Major Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.34% of all Chemicals – Major Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. 0.00% 19.50% 9.50% Industry Average 1.56% 17.98% 5.38%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. N/A 35 19.09 Industry Average 113.49M 7.28B 93.22

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. 0 5 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 3.18 2.50

$40.8 is the consensus price target of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A., with a potential upside of 51.39%. As a group, Chemicals – Major Diversified companies have a potential upside of 36.08%. Given Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. -3.31% -3.47% -16.08% -30.04% -36.74% -23% Industry Average 6.70% 7.60% 6.19% 18.06% 30.16% 24.63%

For the past year Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. has -23.00% weaker performance while Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s rivals have 24.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.13 and has 2.39 Quick Ratio. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s rivals’ beta is 1.95 which is 94.88% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s competitors beat Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.

Chemical and Mining Company of Chile Inc. produces and sells specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, such as potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, including vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising X-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals, electronics, pigments, and dye components under the QIodine brand. In addition, the company offers lithium carbonates for various applications, such as electrochemical materials for batteries, frits for ceramic and enamel industries, heat-resistant glass, air conditioning chemicals, casting powder for steel extrusion, primary aluminum smelting process, pharmaceuticals, and lithium derivatives; supplies lithium hydroxide for the lubricating greases industry, as well as for cathodes for batteries; and sells lithium chloride solutions. Its lithium products are marketed under the QLithiumCarbonate, QLithiumHydroxide, and QLubelith brands. Further, it provides potassium chloride, a commodity fertilizer; potassium sulfate, a specialty fertilizer; and industrial chemicals, including sodium nitrate, potassium nitrate, potassium chloride, and solar salts under the QSodiumNitrate, QPotassiumNitrate, QPotassiumChloride, QBoricAcid, and Ultrasol brands, as well as sells other fertilizers and blends. The company sells its products through sales offices and a network of distributors worldwide. Chemical and Mining Company of Chile Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.