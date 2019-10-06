Reviewing Social Reality Inc. (SRAX)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Social Reality Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Advertising Agencies companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Social Reality Inc. has 5.5% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 3.77% institutional ownership for its peers. 11.98% of Social Reality Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.13% of all Advertising Agencies companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Social Reality Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Reality Inc. 398,025,624.87% 41.60% 26.70% Industry Average 16.40% 41.37% 12.13%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Social Reality Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Social Reality Inc. 11.37M 3 6.05 Industry Average 741.17M 4.52B 11.09

Social Reality Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Social Reality Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Reality Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.50 0.00 2.00

As a group, Advertising Agencies companies have a potential upside of 63.94%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Social Reality Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Social Reality Inc. -3.19% -15.05% -21.63% 33.45% -16.14% 93.63% Industry Average 1.50% 1.73% 1.58% 9.97% 10.25% 25.09%

For the past year Social Reality Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Social Reality Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Social Reality Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 0.83 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Social Reality Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Social Reality Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Social Reality Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.02. In other hand, Social Reality Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.26 which is 26.20% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Social Reality Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Social Reality Inc.’s rivals beat Social Reality Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Social Reality, Inc., an Internet advertising and platform technology company, provides tools to automate the digital advertising market in the United States. Its technology tools enable publishers and advertisers to maximize their digital advertising initiatives. The company offers Social Reality Ad Exchange (SRAX), a real time bidding (RTB) sell side and buy side representation technology, which assists publishers in delivering their media inventory to the RTB exchanges; and SRAX MD, an ad targeting and data platform for healthcare brands, agencies, and medical content publishers. It also provides SRAX Social, a social media and loyalty platform that allow brands to launch and manage their social media initiatives; and SRAX APP, a platform, which allows publishers and content owners to launch native mobile applications through its SRAX platform. The company sells targeted and measurable online advertising campaigns and programs to brand advertisers and advertising agencies across Facebook apps and Websites, as well as offers its services through in house sales team. It offers tools for brands in the healthcare, CPG, automotive, wellness, and lifestyle verticals. Social Reality, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.