Reviewing Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA)’s and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH)’s results

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2%

For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.

Summary

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors TPG Pace Holdings Corp.