Reviewing Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA)’s and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)’s results

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 121.57

Demonstrates Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.1% 1.08% 2.38% 3.92% 3.19% 3.4% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.7% 1.41% 3.59% 0% 2.54%

For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Pure Acquisition Corp.