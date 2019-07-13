Reviewing Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA)’s and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)’s results

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|121.57
Demonstrates Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 65% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.1%
|1.08%
|2.38%
|3.92%
|3.19%
|3.4%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.7%
|1.41%
|3.59%
|0%
|2.54%
For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Pure Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Pure Acquisition Corp.
