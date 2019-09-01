Reviewing Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA)’s and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s results

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Kaixin Auto Holdings 5 0.31 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Kaixin Auto Holdings.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Kaixin Auto Holdings are owned by institutional investors at 63.3% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7% Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76%

For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. had bullish trend while Kaixin Auto Holdings had bearish trend.

Summary

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Kaixin Auto Holdings on 4 of the 5 factors.