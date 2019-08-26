Reviewing Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA)’s and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)’s results

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II are owned by institutional investors at 63.3% and 22.73% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98%

For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II

Summary

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.