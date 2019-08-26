Reviewing Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA)’s and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)’s results

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II are owned by institutional investors at 63.3% and 22.73% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.67%
|1.95%
|3.99%
|5.12%
|4.7%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|-0.1%
|0.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.98%
For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
Summary
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.