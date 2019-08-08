Reviewing Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA)’s and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.3% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27%

For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc.