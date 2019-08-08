Reviewing Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA)’s and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.3% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.67%
|1.95%
|3.99%
|5.12%
|4.7%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc.
