Reviewing Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA)’s and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|315.45
Table 1 demonstrates Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0.9%
|0.8%
Liquidity
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 63.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.5% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 2.08% are CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.67%
|1.95%
|3.99%
|5.12%
|4.7%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.81%
|2.66%
|0%
|0%
|4.1%
For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.