Reviewing Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA)’s and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 315.45

Table 1 demonstrates Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.9% 0.8%

Liquidity

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.5% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 2.08% are CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.81% 2.66% 0% 0% 4.1%

For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.