Reviewing Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA)’s and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)’s results

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. shares and 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67%

For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.