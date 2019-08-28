Reviewing So-Young International Inc. (SY)’s and Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) and Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Healthcare Information Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 Phreesia Inc. 1,013 8.51 N/A -28.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see So-Young International Inc. and Phreesia Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) and Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Phreesia Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.6 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of So-Young International Inc. Its rival Phreesia Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. So-Young International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Phreesia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for So-Young International Inc. and Phreesia Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Phreesia Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

So-Young International Inc.’s average price target is $19.17, while its potential upside is 15.48%. Competitively Phreesia Inc. has an average price target of $33, with potential upside of 31.95%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Phreesia Inc. seems more appealing than So-Young International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

So-Young International Inc. and Phreesia Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 0%. 42.72% are So-Young International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% are Phreesia Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) So-Young International Inc. -3.29% -3.03% 0% 0% 0% -20.88% Phreesia Inc. 9.32% 0% 0% 0% 0% 8.97%

For the past year So-Young International Inc. had bearish trend while Phreesia Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Phreesia Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors So-Young International Inc.