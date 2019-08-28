Reviewing So-Young International Inc. (SY)’s and Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) and Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Healthcare Information Services industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|So-Young International Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
|Phreesia Inc.
|1,013
|8.51
|N/A
|-28.26
|0.00
In table 1 we can see So-Young International Inc. and Phreesia Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) and Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|So-Young International Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Phreesia Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
3.6 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of So-Young International Inc. Its rival Phreesia Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. So-Young International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Phreesia Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for So-Young International Inc. and Phreesia Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|So-Young International Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Phreesia Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
So-Young International Inc.’s average price target is $19.17, while its potential upside is 15.48%. Competitively Phreesia Inc. has an average price target of $33, with potential upside of 31.95%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Phreesia Inc. seems more appealing than So-Young International Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
So-Young International Inc. and Phreesia Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 0%. 42.72% are So-Young International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% are Phreesia Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|So-Young International Inc.
|-3.29%
|-3.03%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-20.88%
|Phreesia Inc.
|9.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|8.97%
For the past year So-Young International Inc. had bearish trend while Phreesia Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Phreesia Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors So-Young International Inc.
