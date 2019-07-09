Reviewing So-Young International Inc. (SY)’s and Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH)’s results

This is a contrast between So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) and Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Healthcare Information Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Evolent Health Inc. 14 0.93 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of So-Young International Inc. and Evolent Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evolent Health Inc. 0.00% -7.9% -5.7%

Analyst Ratings

So-Young International Inc. and Evolent Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Evolent Health Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

The average price target of So-Young International Inc. is $19.17, with potential upside of 24.00%. Evolent Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.75 average price target and a 201.32% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Evolent Health Inc. seems more appealing than So-Young International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.27% of So-Young International Inc. shares and 0% of Evolent Health Inc. shares. About 42.72% of So-Young International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Evolent Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) So-Young International Inc. -2.63% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.65% Evolent Health Inc. 0.14% 5.57% -17.33% -43.55% -24.76% -28.72%

For the past year So-Young International Inc. had bullish trend while Evolent Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors So-Young International Inc. beats Evolent Health Inc.

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides healthcare delivery and payment solutions in the United States. It operates as a managed services firm that supports integrated health systems in migration toward value-based care and population health management. The companyÂ’s services include providing customers with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services, and comprehensive health plan administration services. Evolent Health, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.