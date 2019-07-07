Reviewing SMTC Corporation (SMTX)’s and TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)’s results

SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) and TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), both competing one another are Printed Circuit Boards companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMTC Corporation 4 0.34 N/A -0.02 0.00 TTM Technologies Inc. 11 0.38 N/A 1.34 8.11

Table 1 demonstrates SMTC Corporation and TTM Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SMTC Corporation and TTM Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMTC Corporation 0.00% -0.5% -0.1% TTM Technologies Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 5.3%

Risk and Volatility

SMTC Corporation has a 0.25 beta, while its volatility is 75.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, TTM Technologies Inc. has a 2.34 beta which is 134.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SMTC Corporation are 1.3 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor TTM Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. TTM Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SMTC Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for SMTC Corporation and TTM Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SMTC Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 TTM Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of SMTC Corporation is $7.5, with potential upside of 89.39%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SMTC Corporation and TTM Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.2% of SMTC Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 1.3% are TTM Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SMTC Corporation -0.26% 17.28% -12.84% 3.26% 43.94% -6.86% TTM Technologies Inc. -5.72% -13.1% -8.11% -10.6% -32.13% 11.82%

For the past year SMTC Corporation had bearish trend while TTM Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors TTM Technologies Inc. beats SMTC Corporation.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; configuration to order; build to order; and direct order fulfillment services. It provides integrated contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and technology companies primarily in the industrial, networking and communications, power and energy, and medical market sectors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It provides a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates. It also produces test specialized circuits that are used in radio-frequency or microwave emission and collection applications; printed circuits with heavy copper cores, and embedded and press-fit coins; PCBs with electrically passive heat sinks; and PCBs with electrically active thermal cores. In addition, the company offers various services, including design for manufacturability, PCB layout design, simulation and testing, and quick turnaround services. The companyÂ’s customers include original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services companies that primarily serve the networking/communications, cellular phone, computing, aerospace and defense, and medical/industrial/instrumentation end markets of the electronics industry; and the U.S. government. TTM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.