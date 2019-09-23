Reviewing SMTC Corporation (SMTX)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Printed Circuit Boards companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of SMTC Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.32% of all Printed Circuit Boards’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of SMTC Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.10% of all Printed Circuit Boards companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has SMTC Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMTC Corporation 0.00% 2.50% 0.50% Industry Average 1.18% 13.66% 4.86%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting SMTC Corporation and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SMTC Corporation N/A 4 133.79 Industry Average 46.21M 3.91B 31.85

SMTC Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio SMTC Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for SMTC Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SMTC Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.67 2.89

The competitors have a potential upside of 25.89%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SMTC Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SMTC Corporation 3.19% 0.52% 9.6% -21.77% 57.09% -4.9% Industry Average 6.02% 11.51% 44.43% 27.50% 15.22% 35.45%

For the past year SMTC Corporation has -4.90% weaker performance while SMTC Corporation’s peers have 35.45% stronger performance.

Liquidity

SMTC Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, SMTC Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.64 and has 1.03 Quick Ratio. SMTC Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SMTC Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.63 shows that SMTC Corporation is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SMTC Corporation’s competitors are 17.90% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Dividends

SMTC Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SMTC Corporation’s competitors beat SMTC Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; configuration to order; build to order; and direct order fulfillment services. It provides integrated contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and technology companies primarily in the industrial, networking and communications, power and energy, and medical market sectors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.