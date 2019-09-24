Reviewing Smith & Nephew plc (SNN)’s and Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s results

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) and Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew plc 43 4.19 N/A 1.51 30.01 Zynex Inc. 8 7.78 N/A 0.30 28.20

Table 1 highlights Smith & Nephew plc and Zynex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Zynex Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Smith & Nephew plc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Smith & Nephew plc is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Zynex Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew plc 0.00% 0% 0% Zynex Inc. 0.00% 105.2% 63.6%

Risk and Volatility

Smith & Nephew plc’s 0.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 73.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zynex Inc.’s beta is 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Smith & Nephew plc and Zynex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew plc 0 0 0 0.00 Zynex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Smith & Nephew plc has a consensus target price of $43, and a -10.30% downside potential. Zynex Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.75 consensus target price and a 9.14% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Zynex Inc. is looking more favorable than Smith & Nephew plc, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.1% of Smith & Nephew plc shares and 5.5% of Zynex Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Smith & Nephew plc’s shares. Competitively, 54.89% are Zynex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith & Nephew plc 2.97% 3.93% 17.2% 19.58% 25.42% 21.56% Zynex Inc. 2.09% -13.24% 38.9% 116.1% 181.11% 182.99%

For the past year Smith & Nephew plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Zynex Inc.

Summary

Zynex Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Smith & Nephew plc.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints; and arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers, such as fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency wands, electromechanical and mechanical blades, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. It also provides trauma and extremities products consisting of internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery products and services; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for reconstruction of the hip joint, as well as various products and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat. In addition, the company offers advanced wound care products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds, including leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound devices, including traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems; and biologics and other bioactive technology products for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex, Inc. offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lone Tree, Colorado.