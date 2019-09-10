Reviewing Smith & Nephew plc (SNN)’s and ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s results

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) and ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew plc 42 4.07 N/A 1.51 30.01 ShockWave Medical Inc. 45 36.95 N/A -12.07 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew plc 0.00% 0% 0% ShockWave Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew plc 0 0 0 0.00 ShockWave Medical Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of Smith & Nephew plc is $43, with potential downside of -7.90%. On the other hand, ShockWave Medical Inc.’s potential downside is -3.51% and its average target price is $33. The information presented earlier suggests that ShockWave Medical Inc. looks more robust than Smith & Nephew plc as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional investors owned 9.1% of Smith & Nephew plc shares and 69.8% of ShockWave Medical Inc. shares. Smith & Nephew plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of ShockWave Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith & Nephew plc 2.97% 3.93% 17.2% 19.58% 25.42% 21.56% ShockWave Medical Inc. -3.61% -11.42% 25.21% 0% 0% 60.39%

For the past year Smith & Nephew plc was less bullish than ShockWave Medical Inc.

ShockWave Medical Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Smith & Nephew plc.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints; and arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers, such as fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency wands, electromechanical and mechanical blades, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. It also provides trauma and extremities products consisting of internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery products and services; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for reconstruction of the hip joint, as well as various products and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat. In addition, the company offers advanced wound care products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds, including leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound devices, including traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems; and biologics and other bioactive technology products for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.