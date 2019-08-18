Reviewing Smith & Nephew plc (SNN)’s and Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s results

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) and Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew plc 41 4.10 N/A 1.51 30.01 Ra Medical Systems Inc. 4 3.31 N/A -3.65 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Table 2 provides us Smith & Nephew plc and Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew plc 0.00% 0% 0% Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -120% -98.4%

Smith & Nephew plc and Ra Medical Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew plc 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Smith & Nephew plc is $43, with potential downside of -7.21%. Competitively Ra Medical Systems Inc. has a consensus price target of $1.5, with potential downside of -16.67%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Smith & Nephew plc is looking more favorable than Ra Medical Systems Inc.

The shares of both Smith & Nephew plc and Ra Medical Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.1% and 22.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Smith & Nephew plc’s shares. Competitively, 5.2% are Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith & Nephew plc 2.97% 3.93% 17.2% 19.58% 25.42% 21.56% Ra Medical Systems Inc. 2.54% -19.14% -36.12% -61.34% 0% -64.4%

For the past year Smith & Nephew plc had bullish trend while Ra Medical Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Smith & Nephew plc beats Ra Medical Systems Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints; and arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers, such as fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency wands, electromechanical and mechanical blades, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. It also provides trauma and extremities products consisting of internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery products and services; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for reconstruction of the hip joint, as well as various products and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat. In addition, the company offers advanced wound care products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds, including leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound devices, including traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems; and biologics and other bioactive technology products for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.