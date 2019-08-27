Reviewing Smith & Nephew plc (SNN)’s and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew plc 42 4.19 N/A 1.51 30.01 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 187 11.31 N/A 3.61 59.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Smith & Nephew plc and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Smith & Nephew plc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Smith & Nephew plc’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Smith & Nephew plc and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew plc 0.00% 0% 0% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 0.00% 22% 12.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.27 beta means Smith & Nephew plc’s volatility is 73.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 0.89 beta which is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Smith & Nephew plc and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew plc 0 0 0 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 1 4 9 2.64

$43 is Smith & Nephew plc’s average target price while its potential downside is -8.57%. Competitively Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has an average target price of $206.5, with potential downside of -4.25%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation seems more appealing than Smith & Nephew plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Smith & Nephew plc and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 9.1% and 87.5% respectively. 0.6% are Smith & Nephew plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith & Nephew plc 2.97% 3.93% 17.2% 19.58% 25.42% 21.56% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.94% 14.89% 21.36% 26.14% 49.7% 38.96%

For the past year Smith & Nephew plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats on 13 of the 12 factors Smith & Nephew plc.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints; and arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers, such as fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency wands, electromechanical and mechanical blades, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. It also provides trauma and extremities products consisting of internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery products and services; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for reconstruction of the hip joint, as well as various products and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat. In addition, the company offers advanced wound care products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds, including leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound devices, including traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems; and biologics and other bioactive technology products for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.