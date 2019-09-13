Reviewing Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI)’s and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s results

Both Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 4 6.30 N/A -0.05 0.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 4 7.37 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Smith Micro Software Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4% Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6%

Risk and Volatility

Smith Micro Software Inc. is 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.38. Verb Technology Company Inc. has a -0.51 beta and it is 151.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Smith Micro Software Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Smith Micro Software Inc. is $5, with potential downside of -11.50%. Competitively the consensus target price of Verb Technology Company Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 186.89% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Verb Technology Company Inc. looks more robust than Smith Micro Software Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Smith Micro Software Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 0%. Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 15.7%. Competitively, Verb Technology Company Inc. has 37.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78% Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. had bullish trend while Verb Technology Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Verb Technology Company Inc. beats Smith Micro Software Inc.