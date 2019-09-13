Reviewing Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI)’s and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s results

Both Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|4
|6.30
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|4
|7.37
|N/A
|-0.60
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Smith Micro Software Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|0.00%
|-23.4%
|-12.4%
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|0.00%
|160%
|-694.6%
Risk and Volatility
Smith Micro Software Inc. is 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.38. Verb Technology Company Inc. has a -0.51 beta and it is 151.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Smith Micro Software Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The consensus target price of Smith Micro Software Inc. is $5, with potential downside of -11.50%. Competitively the consensus target price of Verb Technology Company Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 186.89% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Verb Technology Company Inc. looks more robust than Smith Micro Software Inc. as far as analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Smith Micro Software Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 0%. Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 15.7%. Competitively, Verb Technology Company Inc. has 37.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|78.27%
|92.6%
|106.55%
|229.12%
|141.53%
|232.78%
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|-3.41%
|-3.88%
|-15.74%
|-76.43%
|-76.22%
|-58.36%
For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. had bullish trend while Verb Technology Company Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors Verb Technology Company Inc. beats Smith Micro Software Inc.
