Reviewing Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI)’s and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s results

Both Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 4 5.83 N/A -0.05 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 40 4.37 N/A 0.02 2341.11

Table 1 highlights Smith Micro Software Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Smith Micro Software Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4% Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Smith Micro Software Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Smith Micro Software Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a -4.58% downside potential. Competitively Uber Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $54.17, with potential upside of 73.07%. Based on the data given earlier, Uber Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Smith Micro Software Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Smith Micro Software Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 33%. 15.7% are Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.8% of Uber Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78% Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. was more bullish than Uber Technologies Inc.

Summary

Uber Technologies Inc. beats Smith Micro Software Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.