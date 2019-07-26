Reviewing Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI)’s and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 3.74 N/A -0.21 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 40 4.79 N/A 1.31 32.44

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Smith Micro Software Inc. and Progress Software Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Smith Micro Software Inc. and Progress Software Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -27.6% Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 19.3% 9.5%

Volatility and Risk

Smith Micro Software Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.39. Progress Software Corporation has a 0.72 beta and it is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Smith Micro Software Inc. and Progress Software Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Progress Software Corporation’s consensus price target is $49, while its potential upside is 14.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares and 96.7% of Progress Software Corporation shares. Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share held by insiders are 15.7%. Competitively, Progress Software Corporation has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. -2.41% 5.19% 63.64% 52.11% 83.05% 80% Progress Software Corporation -3.68% -7.31% 16.62% 29.53% 14.48% 19.64%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. has stronger performance than Progress Software Corporation

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Smith Micro Software Inc.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.