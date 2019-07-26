Reviewing Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI)’s and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|3
|3.74
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
|Progress Software Corporation
|40
|4.79
|N/A
|1.31
|32.44
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Smith Micro Software Inc. and Progress Software Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Smith Micro Software Inc. and Progress Software Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|0.00%
|-72.6%
|-27.6%
|Progress Software Corporation
|0.00%
|19.3%
|9.5%
Volatility and Risk
Smith Micro Software Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.39. Progress Software Corporation has a 0.72 beta and it is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Smith Micro Software Inc. and Progress Software Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Progress Software Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Progress Software Corporation’s consensus price target is $49, while its potential upside is 14.89%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares and 96.7% of Progress Software Corporation shares. Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share held by insiders are 15.7%. Competitively, Progress Software Corporation has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|-2.41%
|5.19%
|63.64%
|52.11%
|83.05%
|80%
|Progress Software Corporation
|-3.68%
|-7.31%
|16.62%
|29.53%
|14.48%
|19.64%
For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. has stronger performance than Progress Software Corporation
Summary
Progress Software Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Smith Micro Software Inc.
Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.
