Reviewing Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI)’s and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s results

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|3
|6.89
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|Phunware Inc.
|14
|2.61
|N/A
|-0.23
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Smith Micro Software Inc. and Phunware Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Smith Micro Software Inc. and Phunware Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|0.00%
|-23.4%
|-12.4%
|Phunware Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.3% of Phunware Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Phunware Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|78.27%
|92.6%
|106.55%
|229.12%
|141.53%
|232.78%
|Phunware Inc.
|-7.57%
|-40.63%
|-79.72%
|-99.05%
|-83.48%
|-88.01%
For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. has 232.78% stronger performance while Phunware Inc. has -88.01% weaker performance.
Summary
Smith Micro Software Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Phunware Inc.
