Reviewing Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI)’s and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s results

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 6.89 N/A -0.05 0.00 Phunware Inc. 14 2.61 N/A -0.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Smith Micro Software Inc. and Phunware Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Smith Micro Software Inc. and Phunware Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4% Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.3% of Phunware Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Phunware Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78% Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. has 232.78% stronger performance while Phunware Inc. has -88.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Smith Micro Software Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Phunware Inc.