Reviewing Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI)’s and MINDBODY Inc. (:)’s results

As Application Software companies, Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and MINDBODY Inc. (:) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 4 5.79 N/A -0.05 0.00 MINDBODY Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Smith Micro Software Inc. and MINDBODY Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Smith Micro Software Inc. and MINDBODY Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4% MINDBODY Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares and 0% of MINDBODY Inc. shares. About 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.14% are MINDBODY Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78% MINDBODY Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Smith Micro Software Inc. beats MINDBODY Inc.

MINDBODY, Inc. operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build client scheduling and online booking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, analytics and reporting, simple and intuitive user experience, mobility, branded Web, social integration, cloud-based architecture, open platform for third-party application development, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts, and dance exercise, spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrenÂ’s activity centers, and integrative health centers. The company offers its software platform to its subscribers as a subscription-based service. It also connects consumers with businesses through its MINDBODY app, a consumer-facing mobile app that allows consumers to discover, evaluate, book, and pay for wellness services; MINDBODY Network, a fee-based platform that connects subscribers with local consumers via the MINDBODY app and third-party partner applications, or Websites; and MINDBODY API Platform and Partner Ecosystem, a platform focuses in areas, such as marketing automation, accounting, loyalty, mobile, and social interactions. MINDBODY, Inc. sells its subscriptions through a direct sales team primarily in San Luis Obispo, California; the United Kingdom; and Australia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.