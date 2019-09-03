Reviewing Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI)’s and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s results

As Application Software companies, Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 6.73 N/A -0.05 0.00 Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Smith Micro Software Inc. and Materialise NV.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Smith Micro Software Inc. and Materialise NV.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4% Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Smith Micro Software Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.38 beta. Materialise NV on the other hand, has 0.5 beta which makes it 50.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Smith Micro Software Inc. and Materialise NV are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00

Smith Micro Software Inc. has a -17.22% downside potential and an average price target of $5. Competitively the consensus price target of Materialise NV is $19.5, which is potential -0.76% downside. Based on the results given earlier, Materialise NV is looking more favorable than Smith Micro Software Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Smith Micro Software Inc. and Materialise NV has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 22.6%. Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share held by insiders are 15.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.24% of Materialise NV shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78% Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. had bullish trend while Materialise NV had bearish trend.

Summary

Materialise NV beats on 7 of the 10 factors Smith Micro Software Inc.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.