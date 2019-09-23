Reviewing Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI)’s and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)’s results

Both Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 4 6.02 N/A -0.05 0.00 Intellicheck Inc. 4 15.28 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Smith Micro Software Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Smith Micro Software Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4% Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

Smith Micro Software Inc. is 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.38. Competitively, Intellicheck Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares and 27.2% of Intellicheck Inc. shares. Insiders held 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Intellicheck Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78% Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. has stronger performance than Intellicheck Inc.

Summary

Smith Micro Software Inc. beats Intellicheck Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.