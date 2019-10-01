Reviewing Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI)’s and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN)’s results

Both Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 6 2.22 29.55M -0.05 0.00 Cision Ltd. 7 0.21 90.88M -0.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Smith Micro Software Inc. and Cision Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Smith Micro Software Inc. and Cision Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 498,313,659.36% -23.4% -12.4% Cision Ltd. 1,283,615,819.21% -3.5% -0.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.38 beta indicates that Smith Micro Software Inc. is 62.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cision Ltd. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Smith Micro Software Inc. and Cision Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Smith Micro Software Inc.’s downside potential is -7.92% at a $5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Cision Ltd.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 82.05%. Based on the results shown earlier, Cision Ltd. is looking more favorable than Smith Micro Software Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares and 54.4% of Cision Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Cision Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78% Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. had bullish trend while Cision Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cision Ltd. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Smith Micro Software Inc.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.