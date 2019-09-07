Reviewing Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI)’s and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)’s results

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 4 7.38 N/A -0.05 0.00 China Index Holdings Limited 166 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Smith Micro Software Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4% China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares and 0% of China Index Holdings Limited shares. About 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78% China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. has 232.78% stronger performance while China Index Holdings Limited has -10% weaker performance.

Summary

China Index Holdings Limited beats Smith Micro Software Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.