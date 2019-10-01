Reviewing Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI)’s and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s results

Both Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 6 2.22 29.55M -0.05 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 53 8.40 89.65M -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Smith Micro Software Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 499,155,405.41% -23.4% -12.4% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 168,009,745.13% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Smith Micro Software Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Smith Micro Software Inc. has a -4.76% downside potential and a consensus target price of $5. Competitively Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a consensus target price of $61.75, with potential upside of 25.38%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is looking more favorable than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Smith Micro Software Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 79.9%. Insiders held 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. has stronger performance than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Summary

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Smith Micro Software Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.