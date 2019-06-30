Reviewing Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI)’s and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s results

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 2 3.33 N/A -0.21 0.00 BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.22 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Smith Micro Software Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -27.6% BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -56.5% -35.3%

Volatility & Risk

Smith Micro Software Inc.’s 0.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 61.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, BSQUARE Corporation has a 1.89 beta which is 89.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.7% of BSQUARE Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% are Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, BSQUARE Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. -2.41% 5.19% 63.64% 52.11% 83.05% 80% BSQUARE Corporation -23.74% -26.7% -26.34% -32.89% -60.26% -2.58%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. has 80% stronger performance while BSQUARE Corporation has -2.58% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Smith Micro Software Inc. beats BSQUARE Corporation.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.