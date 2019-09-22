Reviewing Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)’s and New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s results

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) and New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) have been rivals in the Business Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet Inc. 45 21.19 N/A -0.57 0.00 New Relic Inc. 89 7.21 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Smartsheet Inc. and New Relic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Smartsheet Inc. and New Relic Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet Inc. 0.00% -35% -19% New Relic Inc. 0.00% -12.6% -4.1%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Smartsheet Inc. Its rival New Relic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. New Relic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Smartsheet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Smartsheet Inc. and New Relic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 New Relic Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

$50 is Smartsheet Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 25.09%. Competitively New Relic Inc. has a consensus target price of $72.4, with potential upside of 14.52%. Based on the data given earlier, Smartsheet Inc. is looking more favorable than New Relic Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Smartsheet Inc. and New Relic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.3% and 82.5%. Insiders held 0.4% of Smartsheet Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of New Relic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smartsheet Inc. -6.01% 0.79% 23.91% 66.42% 140.41% 100.76% New Relic Inc. 0.79% 4.7% -11.01% -4.65% -6.04% 15.07%

For the past year Smartsheet Inc. was more bullish than New Relic Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Smartsheet Inc. beats New Relic Inc.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts. It also provides Smartprojects; Smartcalendars, which align teams and organizations by connecting deadlines to workflows; Smartforms enables business users to collect information in a structured and consistent format; Smartautomation that automates repetitive processes; and Smartintegrations enable organizations and teams to connect, sync, and extend enterprise applications. In addition, it offers Connectors; and Control Center that enables organizations to achieve consistent work execution. As of January 31, 2018, it served approximately 92,000 customers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.