Reviewing Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)’s and Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)’s results

Since Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) and Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) are part of the Business Software & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet Inc. 44 27.14 N/A -0.57 0.00 Fair Isaac Corporation 295 8.75 N/A 5.24 66.33

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Smartsheet Inc. and Fair Isaac Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Smartsheet Inc. and Fair Isaac Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet Inc. 0.00% -35% -19% Fair Isaac Corporation 0.00% 59.1% 11.9%

Liquidity

Smartsheet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Fair Isaac Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Smartsheet Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fair Isaac Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Smartsheet Inc. and Fair Isaac Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Fair Isaac Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Smartsheet Inc. has a 0.36% upside potential and an average price target of $50.5. Fair Isaac Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $305 consensus price target and a -11.90% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Smartsheet Inc. seems more appealing than Fair Isaac Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.3% of Smartsheet Inc. shares and 87.5% of Fair Isaac Corporation shares. 0.4% are Smartsheet Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Fair Isaac Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smartsheet Inc. -6.01% 0.79% 23.91% 66.42% 140.41% 100.76% Fair Isaac Corporation 0.74% 9.69% 28.25% 59.56% 73.59% 85.79%

For the past year Smartsheet Inc. was more bullish than Fair Isaac Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Fair Isaac Corporation beats Smartsheet Inc.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts. It also provides Smartprojects; Smartcalendars, which align teams and organizations by connecting deadlines to workflows; Smartforms enables business users to collect information in a structured and consistent format; Smartautomation that automates repetitive processes; and Smartintegrations enable organizations and teams to connect, sync, and extend enterprise applications. In addition, it offers Connectors; and Control Center that enables organizations to achieve consistent work execution. As of January 31, 2018, it served approximately 92,000 customers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.