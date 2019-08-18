Reviewing Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)’s and EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)’s results

Both Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) and EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) compete on a level playing field in the Business Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet Inc. 43 26.61 N/A -0.57 0.00 EVO Payments Inc. 28 4.34 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Smartsheet Inc. and EVO Payments Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Smartsheet Inc. and EVO Payments Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet Inc. 0.00% -35% -19% EVO Payments Inc. 0.00% -50.2% -1.2%

Liquidity

Smartsheet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, EVO Payments Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Smartsheet Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EVO Payments Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Smartsheet Inc. and EVO Payments Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 EVO Payments Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Smartsheet Inc. has an average target price of $50.5, and a 2.35% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Smartsheet Inc. and EVO Payments Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.3% and 96.9% respectively. 0.4% are Smartsheet Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of EVO Payments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smartsheet Inc. -6.01% 0.79% 23.91% 66.42% 140.41% 100.76% EVO Payments Inc. 2.71% 5.21% 5.92% 24.53% 41.58% 26.15%

For the past year Smartsheet Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than EVO Payments Inc.

Summary

Smartsheet Inc. beats EVO Payments Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts. It also provides Smartprojects; Smartcalendars, which align teams and organizations by connecting deadlines to workflows; Smartforms enables business users to collect information in a structured and consistent format; Smartautomation that automates repetitive processes; and Smartintegrations enable organizations and teams to connect, sync, and extend enterprise applications. In addition, it offers Connectors; and Control Center that enables organizations to achieve consistent work execution. As of January 31, 2018, it served approximately 92,000 customers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization, and settlement and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an intermediary between merchants and card networks. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.