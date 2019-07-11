Reviewing SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK)’s and The First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)’s results

Both SmartFinancial Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) and The First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) are Regional – Southeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial Inc. 20 3.74 N/A 1.47 14.11 The First Bancshares Inc. 31 4.42 N/A 1.75 17.85

Table 1 highlights SmartFinancial Inc. and The First Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The First Bancshares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. SmartFinancial Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has SmartFinancial Inc. and The First Bancshares Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 0.6% The First Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.55 shows that SmartFinancial Inc. is 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500. The First Bancshares Inc. has a 0.29 beta and it is 71.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.9% of SmartFinancial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.2% of The First Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.4% of SmartFinancial Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of The First Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SmartFinancial Inc. -0.38% 4.06% 7.96% -1.66% -13.43% 13.57% The First Bancshares Inc. -0.16% 3.17% -4.81% -13.06% -6.6% 3.44%

For the past year SmartFinancial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The First Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors The First Bancshares Inc. beats SmartFinancial Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the SmartBank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. As of December 31, 2015, it operated through 12 full-service banking offices in East Tennessee and the Florida Panhandle; and 2 loan production office, one mortgage loan production office, and two service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. was founded in 2007 is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.