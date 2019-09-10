Reviewing SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK)’s and First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s results

SmartFinancial Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) and First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN), both competing one another are Regional – Southeast Banks companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial Inc. 21 3.28 N/A 1.80 12.07 First Horizon National Corporation 15 2.62 N/A 1.78 9.21

Table 1 highlights SmartFinancial Inc. and First Horizon National Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Horizon National Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. SmartFinancial Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of First Horizon National Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SmartFinancial Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) and First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 0.8% First Horizon National Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

SmartFinancial Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.56 beta. Competitively, First Horizon National Corporation’s beta is 1.29 which is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for SmartFinancial Inc. and First Horizon National Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 First Horizon National Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively First Horizon National Corporation has an average price target of $18.5, with potential upside of 13.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SmartFinancial Inc. and First Horizon National Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 37.4% and 89.4% respectively. Insiders owned 4.7% of SmartFinancial Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of First Horizon National Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SmartFinancial Inc. -3.6% 0.65% 6.17% 12.91% -15.31% 18.72% First Horizon National Corporation 1.17% 10.07% 9.55% 9.92% -8.12% 24.62%

For the past year SmartFinancial Inc. has weaker performance than First Horizon National Corporation

Summary

SmartFinancial Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors First Horizon National Corporation.

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the SmartBank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. As of December 31, 2015, it operated through 12 full-service banking offices in East Tennessee and the Florida Panhandle; and 2 loan production office, one mortgage loan production office, and two service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. was founded in 2007 is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services. In addition, the company is involved in fixed income securities sales, trading, and strategies for institutional clients; underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. Further, it offers discount brokerage and full-service brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing services; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Additionally, the company engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 169 branch locations in eight states, including 153 branches in Tennessee; 1 branch in northwestern Georgia; 5 branches in northwestern Mississippi; 6 branches in North Carolina; and 1 branch each in Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.