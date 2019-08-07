Reviewing Smart Sand Inc. (SND)’s and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP)’s results

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand Inc. 3 0.45 N/A 0.54 4.38 Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 6.6% Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Smart Sand Inc.’s upside potential is 91.49% at a $4.5 consensus price target.

Institutional investors held 63.2% of Smart Sand Inc. shares and 0% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust shares. 2.1% are Smart Sand Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smart Sand Inc. -3.29% -6% -38.16% -5.24% -58.55% 5.86% Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust -1.44% 0.45% 10.63% 12.66% 46.48% 18.3%

For the past year Smart Sand Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

Smart Sand Inc. beats Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust on 7 of the 9 factors.

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.