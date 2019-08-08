Reviewing Smart Sand Inc. (SND)’s and Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)’s results

We are contrasting Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) and Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand Inc. 3 0.45 N/A 0.54 4.38 Solitario Zinc Corp. N/A -204.10 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Smart Sand Inc. and Solitario Zinc Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 6.6% Solitario Zinc Corp. 0.00% -10.9% -10.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Smart Sand Inc. are 1.5 and 1.1. Competitively, Solitario Zinc Corp. has 16.2 and 16.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Solitario Zinc Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Smart Sand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Smart Sand Inc. and Solitario Zinc Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Solitario Zinc Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Smart Sand Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 91.49% and an $4.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.2% of Smart Sand Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.2% of Solitario Zinc Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Smart Sand Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, Solitario Zinc Corp. has 16.25% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smart Sand Inc. -3.29% -6% -38.16% -5.24% -58.55% 5.86% Solitario Zinc Corp. -1.49% -8.6% -22.27% 11.38% -21.8% 33.58%

For the past year Smart Sand Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Solitario Zinc Corp.

Summary

Smart Sand Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Solitario Zinc Corp.

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration and royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru, Brazil, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds interests in the BongarÃ¡ project comprising 16 concessions that covers an area of 12,600 hectares located in the Department of Amazonas, northern Peru; Chambara zinc property located in northern Peru; Newmont Alliance and the La Promesa project located in Peru. The company also owns royalty interests in Yanacocha royalty property in Peru; Pedra Branca platinum-palladium project in Brazil; and Montana royalty property in the United States; and Norcan and Aconchi royalty properties in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. and changed its name to Solitario Zinc Corp. in July 2017. Solitario Zinc Corp. was founded in 1984 and is based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.