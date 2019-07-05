Reviewing Smart Sand Inc. (SND)’s and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)’s results

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand Inc. 3 0.43 N/A 0.54 7.34 Pretium Resources Inc. 8 3.95 N/A 0.26 31.16

In table 1 we can see Smart Sand Inc. and Pretium Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pretium Resources Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Smart Sand Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Smart Sand Inc. is currently more affordable than Pretium Resources Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 6.6% Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Smart Sand Inc. and Pretium Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Pretium Resources Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Smart Sand Inc.’s consensus target price is $4.5, while its potential upside is 101.34%. Pretium Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16.5 consensus target price and a 63.85% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Smart Sand Inc. looks more robust than Pretium Resources Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Smart Sand Inc. and Pretium Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.7% and 71.24% respectively. Smart Sand Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.93% of Pretium Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smart Sand Inc. -3.43% -2.23% 38.25% 21.23% -39.94% 77.48% Pretium Resources Inc. 3.33% -2.65% 8.91% 7.03% 13.03% -4.5%

For the past year Smart Sand Inc. had bullish trend while Pretium Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Smart Sand Inc. beats Pretium Resources Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.