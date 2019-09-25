Reviewing Smart Sand Inc. (SND)’s and Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s results

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) and Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand Inc. 3 0.53 N/A 0.54 4.38 Livent Corporation 8 2.23 N/A 0.76 8.45

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Smart Sand Inc. and Livent Corporation. Livent Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Smart Sand Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Smart Sand Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 6.6% Livent Corporation 0.00% 22.9% 18.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Smart Sand Inc. are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Livent Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Livent Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Smart Sand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Smart Sand Inc. and Livent Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Livent Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Livent Corporation is $10, which is potential 47.49% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.2% of Smart Sand Inc. shares and 40.08% of Livent Corporation shares. About 2.1% of Smart Sand Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Livent Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smart Sand Inc. -3.29% -6% -38.16% -5.24% -58.55% 5.86% Livent Corporation -6.53% -7.34% -39.36% -49.29% 0% -53.33%

For the past year Smart Sand Inc. has 5.86% stronger performance while Livent Corporation has -53.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Livent Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors Smart Sand Inc.

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Livent Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FMC Corporation.