Reviewing SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH)’s and Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)’s results

As Semiconductor- Memory Chips companies, SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) and Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Global Holdings Inc. 24 0.50 N/A 3.23 9.42 Rambus Inc. 11 5.67 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights SMART Global Holdings Inc. and Rambus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SMART Global Holdings Inc. and Rambus Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 10.4% Rambus Inc. 0.00% -14.4% -10.7%

Liquidity

SMART Global Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Rambus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.9 and has 7.7 Quick Ratio. Rambus Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SMART Global Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for SMART Global Holdings Inc. and Rambus Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Global Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Rambus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

SMART Global Holdings Inc. has a -1.46% downside potential and a consensus target price of $27.67. On the other hand, Rambus Inc.’s potential upside is 25.21% and its average target price is $15. The data provided earlier shows that Rambus Inc. appears more favorable than SMART Global Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SMART Global Holdings Inc. and Rambus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.2% and 81.1% respectively. Insiders held 3.5% of SMART Global Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Rambus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SMART Global Holdings Inc. -7.25% 27.68% 38.68% 24.65% 0.03% 2.49% Rambus Inc. -4.96% 1.55% 8.35% 38.91% -5.03% 62.45%

For the past year SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rambus Inc.

Summary

SMART Global Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Rambus Inc.

Rambus Inc. manufactures and sells semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments. It also focuses on the design, development, and licensing of technologies for advanced LED-based lighting solutions; and research and development in the area of emerging technologies, as well as providing various services, including know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. The companyÂ’s products are integrated into a range of devices and systems, powering, and securing diverse applications, including big data, Internet of things, mobile, consumer, and media platforms. Rambus Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Microsoft Researchers to develop prototype systems that optimize memory performance in cryogenic temperatures. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.